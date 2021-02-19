The Coca-Cola Co outlines intent to buy majority stake in Bodyarmor

The Coca-Cola Co has moved to take majority control of sports beverage brand Bodyarmor.

Bodyarmor is part-owned by The Coca-Cola Co and Keurig Dr Pepper

The soft drinks giant confirmed to just-drinks today it has filed a pre-acquisition notification with the Federal Trade Commission outlining its intent to take control of Bodyarmor. The move, for an undisclosed stake and sum, would build on Coca-Colas minority interest in the sports drink, secured in 2018.

Keurig Dr Pepper also has a minority stake in Bodyarmor, which is majority-owned by BA Sports Nutrition.

Coca-Cola's proposed transaction comes as little surprise. A number of Coca-Cola system executives transferred over to Bodyarmor following the minority stake purchase: The ex-finance & supply chain head for Coca-Cola North America, Brent Hastie, is Bodyarmor's president while Paul Lukanowski, a former director with US bottler Swire Coca-Cola, is COO.

Coca-Cola's purchase of its initial holding represented a win over Keurig Dr Pepper, which used to have Bodyarmor as one of its 'allied brands' when it was Dr Pepper Snapple Group.

