The Coca-Cola Co offloads North India bottling assets

The Coca-Cola Co has transferred its northern India bottling operations to franchise partners.

The Coca-Cola Co said the move will help stimulate growth in India

The soft drinks company said today the "realignment", through its Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) bottler, affects four territories in north India. The move aims to "build regional scale, stimulate investments and growth in the northern part of the country", Coca-Cola India said.

The announcement follows a media report in October that linked HCCB to a sale of part of its bottling operations in India to three bottlers - Moon Beverages, Ladhani Group and the Kandhari Group - in a deal is estimated to be worth up to INR20bn (US$281m). Citing three anonymous officials, The Economic Times said negotiations were in their "final stages".

A spokesperson for Coca-Cola India declined to comment to just-drinks today on which bottling partners will take over the assets and how much they cost.

In the past five years, Coca-Cola has embarked on a refranchising of its bottler assets around the world. The group has offloaded much of its US footprint to partners in the country and undertaken similar moves in countries including China.

In 2017, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages announced plans to reorganise its business, with the aim of becoming a US$2.5bn FMCG company by 2020.

Coca-Cola's bottling network in India currently comprises 14 bottlers including HCCB. Coca-Cola said "no further immediate realignment is envisaged currently" and that it will continue to operate in the east, west and south regions of India.

