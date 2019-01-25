The Coca-Cola Co lines up 'A Coke is a Coke' pre-Super Bowl ad - video

News

The Coca-Cola Co lines up 'A Coke is a Coke' pre-Super Bowl ad

25 January 2019

Market research

Global Tequila and mezcal insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends

Global rum insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends

Global RTD & cider insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends

Global Cognac & brandy insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends


The Coca-Cola Co's Super Bowl push this year will take place ahead of the game, in an effort to highlight "unity and diversity" around the US national anthem.

The 60-second campaign, called 'A Coke is a Coke' will air during the CBS pre-game broadcast, before the anthem. Reports suggest this is the first time in the brand's 11-year relationship with the Super Bowl that the ad is not airing during the actual game.

Coca-Cola said the company has a "long history of using the world's biggest advertising stage to celebrate unity, especially during seasons of cultural division". The company highlighted the 2014 and 2018 campaigns 'It's Beautiful' and 'The Wonder of US'.

The placement of 'A Coke is a Coke' in the pre-game telecast is "both appropriate and intentional", the company said.

"The timeless message of the spot is especially relevant today given what's happening in society, and we hope it will resonate with viewers as they come together as a country to sing our national anthem," said  Brynn Bardacke, VP of content & creative excellence at Coca-Cola North America.

This year's Super Bowl takes place in Coca-Cola's hometown of Atlanta on 3 February. As part of the announcement, the company said that the Coca-Cola Foundation will donate US$1m to Atlanta's National Center for Civil & Human Rights to allow free admission for around 50,000 guests between now and the end of February.

What are the biggest global risks facing drinks companies in 2019? - Click here for just-drinks' sustainability spotlight

Sectors: Marketing – advertising & promotions, Soft drinks, Water

Companies: The Coca-Cola Company, Coke

