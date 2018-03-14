The Coca-Cola Co jumps on coconut water craze with Zico Coco-Lixirs innovation
By Lucy Britner | 14 March 2018
Zico Coco-Lixir comes in three flavours: Unbe-leaf-able, Turn Up the Beet and For Lemon’s Sake
The Coca-Cola Co has unveiled a coconut water and cold-pressed juice range under its Zico brand, as it looks to capitalise on the growing appeal of coconut water in the US.
The company said late last week that Zico Coco-Lixir launched at California's Natural Products Expo West. The range, which features three flavours, will roll out in the US from April.
The three flavours are: For Lemon's Sake (organic coconut water, lemon juice, pineapple juice, ginger and turmeric); Unbe-leaf-able (coconut water, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, parsley and ginger); and Turn Up the Beet (coconut water, carrot, blueberry, apple, beet, lemon and baobob).
"We saw an opportunity to innovate against the cold-pressed juice space we all love, leveraging our equity in coconut water," added Meghann Seidner, VP of marketing at Zico. "We know that people reach to both coconut water and cold-pressed juices to help feel their best, so we believe this new innovation offers the best of both worlds with the added benefits of adaptagenic ingredients like ginger and turmeric."
According to Coca-Cola, coconut water is projected to be a US$1.5bn category by 2020. The group said the segment has evolved from a "niche beverage beloved by early adopters" into a mainstream offering.
Also this month, Coca-Cola's South Pacific unit added a pineapple and coconut water iteration to its Powerade range.
Coca-Cola took full control of Zico Beverages in 2013.
Does The Coca-Cola Co's alcohol move signal a new direction? - Comment
Expert analysis
The Coca-Cola Company - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
The Coca-Cola Company - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report
Marketline's The Coca-Cola Company Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investments report includes business description, detailed reports on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), dive...read more
Sectors: Product launches, Soft drinks, Water
Companies: The Coca-Cola Company
RESEARCH
Aujan Industries Co Ltd in Alcoholic Drinks (Saudi Arabia)
The company partners with The Coca-Cola Co. This combined expertise and financing capacity has contributed to Aujan Industries Co Ltd by providing opportunities to continually introduce packaging inno...
NEWS
Coca-Coca South Pacific's Powerade Pineapple Storm ION4 + Coconut Water - Product Launch
The Coca-Cola Co's South Pacific unit has added a pineapple and coconut water iteration to its Powerade range. The roll out of Powerade Pineapple Storm ION4 + Coconut Water is in line with the company...
NEWS
Suntory recruits Anthony Joshua for heavyweight Lucozade drive
Suntory's UK soft drinks unit, Lucozade Ribena Suntory, has launched a new ad campaign in the country for Lucozade Sport Fitwater, headed up by world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua....
NEWS
Businessman, ex-NBA player in line to buy The Coca-Cola Co's Canadian bottling, distribution assets
NEWS
This week in spirits & wine, featuring Brown-Forman's year-so-far, the prospects for the rum category and just-drinks talks to Diageo's Scotch category director
Most Popular
Insights
- Whisk(e)y - Ireland versus Scotland - The Facts
- Why is The Coca-Cola Co moving into alcohol?
- Top US Craft Brewers in 2017 - The facts
- Carlsberg Performance Trends 2013-2017 - data
- Where should we look for wine's future gains?
News
- Pernod confirms Midleton distillery death
- Henkell & Co set to acquire Freixenet control
- Diageo buys Belsazar vermouth
- Conviviality 'identifies' US$40m tax bill
- Beam Suntory makes On the Rocks pre-mixed tie-up
Market research
- Global Cognac & brandy insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global rum insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global Scotch whisky insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global RTD & cider insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global vodka insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends