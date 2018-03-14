Zico Coco-Lixir comes in three flavours: Unbe-leaf-able, Turn Up the Beet and For Lemon’s Sake

The Coca-Cola Co has unveiled a coconut water and cold-pressed juice range under its Zico brand, as it looks to capitalise on the growing appeal of coconut water in the US.

The company said late last week that Zico Coco-Lixir launched at California's Natural Products Expo West. The range, which features three flavours, will roll out in the US from April.

The three flavours are: For Lemon's Sake (organic coconut water, lemon juice, pineapple juice, ginger and turmeric); Unbe-leaf-able (coconut water, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, parsley and ginger); and Turn Up the Beet (coconut water, carrot, blueberry, apple, beet, lemon and baobob).

"We saw an opportunity to innovate against the cold-pressed juice space we all love, leveraging our equity in coconut water," added Meghann Seidner, VP of marketing at Zico. "We know that people reach to both coconut water and cold-pressed juices to help feel their best, so we believe this new innovation offers the best of both worlds with the added benefits of adaptagenic ingredients like ginger and turmeric."

According to Coca-Cola, coconut water is projected to be a US$1.5bn category by 2020. The group said the segment has evolved from a "niche beverage beloved by early adopters" into a mainstream offering.

Also this month, Coca-Cola's South Pacific unit added a pineapple and coconut water iteration to its Powerade range.

Coca-Cola took full control of Zico Beverages in 2013.