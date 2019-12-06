The Coca-Cola Co joins NASCAR elite tier as Monster Beverage Corp moves aside

The Coca-Cola Co has taken over from partner Monster Beverage Corp as a lead sponsor of NASCAR as the motor sport organisation overhauls its sponsorship system.

The Coca-Cola Co has become a premier partner of NASCAR racing

Coca-Cola is one of four "premier partners" of the NASCAR Cup Series, the leading tournament for stock car racing in the US. The new sponsorship format replaces the previous system in which Monster was the sole lead sponsor.

Monster is not included in the four premier sponsors. The other three are Anheuser-Busch InBev's Busch beer brand, insurance company GEICO and telecoms operator Xfinity.

Premier partners will be prominently featured in broadcast, NASCAR digital and social channels, event entitlements, in-market promotions and at-track activations, NASCAR said.

"This new model will provide our premier partners with a heightened level of integration and visibility across all aspects of our sport," said Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR executive VP and chief sales & operations officer.

Coca-Cola has been involved with stock car racing for 50 years and became a NASCAR official partner in 1998. The company owns a minority stake in Monster and shares its distribution network with the energy drinks producer.

Monster did not respond to a just-drinks request for comment on why it is no longer a main NASCAR sponsor.

