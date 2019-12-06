News

The Coca-Cola Co joins NASCAR elite tier as Monster Beverage Corp moves aside

6 December 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Constellation cuts losses on Ballast Point folly

Why hard seltzer's US success won't translate

US Champagne tariffs threaten critical blow

just-drinks' M&A database - November

Why spirits should embrace cross-category trend

Diageo proposes merger of India operations

Constellation sells Ballast Point

Pernod still has use for wine - regional CEO

"Ugly hoodies" to crown Tito's Handmade Vodka

Diageo eyes on-tap cocktails with Tipplesworth buy
MORE

The Coca-Cola Co has taken over from partner Monster Beverage Corp as a lead sponsor of NASCAR as the motor sport organisation overhauls its sponsorship system.

The Coca-Cola Co has become a premier partner of NASCAR racing

The Coca-Cola Co has become a premier partner of NASCAR racing

Coca-Cola is one of four "premier partners" of the NASCAR Cup Series, the leading tournament for stock car racing in the US. The new sponsorship format replaces the previous system in which Monster was the sole lead sponsor.

Monster is not included in the four premier sponsors. The other three are Anheuser-Busch InBev's Busch beer brand, insurance company GEICO and telecoms operator Xfinity.

Premier partners will be prominently featured in broadcast, NASCAR digital and social channels, event entitlements, in-market promotions and at-track activations, NASCAR said.

"This new model will provide our premier partners with a heightened level of integration and visibility across all aspects of our sport," said Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR executive VP and chief sales & operations officer.

Coca-Cola has been involved with stock car racing for 50 years and became a NASCAR official partner in 1998. The company owns a minority stake in Monster and shares its distribution network with the energy drinks producer.

Monster did not respond to a just-drinks request for comment on why it is no longer a main NASCAR sponsor.

How has Monster Beverage Corp performed in YTD 2019? - results data - just-drinks comments

Sectors: Marketing – advertising & promotions, Soft drinks, Water

Companies: Anheuser-Busch InBev, The Coca-Cola Company

Expert Analysis

Specialty Spirits (Spirits) Market in China - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Specialty Spirits (Spirits) Market in China - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Specialty Spirits (Spirits) Market in China - Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Specialty Spirits market in China.

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Coca-Cola European Partners takes Monster Espresso to UK to fill RTD coffee gap - data

Coca-Cola European Partners takes Monster Espresso to UK to fill RTD coffee gap - data...

Coca-Cola European Partners lines up UK launch for Monster Beverage Corp's Reign

Coca-Cola European Partners lines up UK launch for Monster Beverage Corp's Reign...

Why there's room for both Coca-Cola Energy and Monster – Comment

Why there's room for both Coca-Cola Energy and Monster – Comment...

PepsiCo adds to left-field endorsement trend with NASCAR spoof - video

PepsiCo adds to left-field endorsement trend with NASCAR spoof - video...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?