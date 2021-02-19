News

The Coca-Cola Co hands Hungary trial to AdeZ paper bottle - video

19 February 2021

An inter-industry battle to develop a paper beverage bottle has taken a major turn with the commencement of a consumer test-run by The Coca-Cola Co in Hungary.

The soft drinks giant is to sell 2,000 paper bottles in the country as part of a trial via e-grocery retailer Kifli.hu. The bottles, for the plant-based beverage brand AdeZ, consist of a paper shell with a recyclable plastic lining and cap.

The trial is the latest development in the beverage industry's push to create a paper bottle for commercial use. Coca-Cola's bottle was developed in partnership with Pernod Ricard and Carlsberg through the Danish start-up Paboco. The Paboco group is in competition with Pulpex, a company jointly-founded last year by Diageo, PepsiCo and Unilever that is also developing paper bottles for the beverage industry. Both sides have seen success, with Pulpex partner Diageo announcing in July it will be ready to roll out bottles to market this year.

However, there are differences in the prototypes released by the two groups. Paboco's packaging is made from wood fibre with a thin lining to allow the bottles to hold liquid while Pulpex's bottle is a single mould.

