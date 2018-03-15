The Coca-Cola Co fights "post-lunch slump" with new Coke ad - video
By Andy Morton | 15 March 2018
The Coca-Cola Co has launched an ad in selected developing markets that promotes the Coke brand as an afternoon beverage.
The ad, which highlights the problem of the "post-lunch slump", shows how the cola brand can fight fatigue in the office or elsewhere. The team behind the ad, which was created by Coca-Cola's South East Asia HQ in Singapore, said it wants to position Coke as the "the antidote to the lurgy or lassitude that typically affects people in the afternoon".
The commercial shows a meme posted after a lunch break going viral, with Coca-Cola saying the project intends to capture its "core target audience: Teens".
"As a result, the launch commercial takes inspiration from the speed with which anything visual and entertaining can go viral," said Pratik Thakar, head of creative content & design excellence at Coca-Cola South East Asia. "One second, you're torpid and dull. The next you're sipping a Coca-Cola, on your feet and animated. The next the meme your friend shared has close to one and a half million shares."
The campaign will roll out over 8-12 months in markets including Russia and Central Asia, Pan Africa and Turkey. In South East Asia it will roll out in the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore/Malaysia, Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand and Indonesia.
