The Coca-Cola Co drops Major League Baseball sponsorship

The Coca-Cola Co will not renew its three-year-old sponsorship arrangement with Major League Baseball in the US.

Coca-Cola took over sponsorship of the MLB from PepsiCo in 2017

The soft drinks brand owner confirmed the decision to just-drinks today. Coca-Cola took over the soft drinks sponsorship of MLB from PepsiCo in 2017.

In a short statement, Coca-Cola did not give a reason for the decision but highlighted that it followed a marketing assets review at the end of last year. In mid-March, MLB postponed the start of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Reports this week said league authorities have outlined plans that would see a truncated 89-game season start next month.

"Following a review of all Coca-Cola North America marketing assets at the conclusion of 2019, we made the decision to end our national sponsorship with MLB," a Coca-Cola spokesperson said. "We will continue to support 16 MLB teams at the local level."

Sports leagues across the world have been shut down because of the spread of COVID-19. In April, Jones Soda announced it would sponsor an e-sports motor racing tournament as consumers flocked to online events in the absence of live sports.

Jones said the simulated racing sponsorship was "a logical way to adapt our promotional efforts to today's stay-at-home reality".

