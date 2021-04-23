News

The Boston Beer Co's Q1 sales surge as Truly accelerates - results data

23 April 2021

Share

Font size

Most popular

Pernod Ricard in YTD fiscal-2021 - preview

The just-drinks Analyst returns - Apr '21

Heineken throws Q1 surprise - analysis

Remy Cointreau in fiscal-2021 - results preview

The just-drinks Analyst returns - Apr '20

Europe volumes plunge for Heineken in Q1

Earth Day 2021 - The drinks initiatives

Heineken eyes European Super League talks

Former Remy Cointreau, Seagram execs launch Cognac

Diageo's Zacapa rum Heavenly Cask series - NPD
MORE

Market research

Opportunities in the Americas Spirits Sector

Top Trends in Alcoholic Drinks

United States of America Beer and Cider Market Insights 2020 - Key Insights and Drivers behind the Beer and Cider Market Performance

Whiskey (Spirits) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

China In-depth PESTLE Insights

The Boston Beer Co has posted a sharp increase in Q1 sales as significant growth for Truly hard seltzer continued to fuel performance.

Boston Beers Truly Iced Tea Hard Seltzer was launched in January

Boston Beer's Truly Iced Tea Hard Seltzer was launched in January

Sales in the 13 weeks to 27 March jumped by 65% on the year-prior, Boston Beer said late yesterday. Growth was driven by a 48% rise in depletions - a metric used to measure how quickly stock leaves distributors to retailers - and ongoing increases for Truly.

Q1 figures for the hard seltzer brand - the second-largest by volume and value in the US after White Claw - underline how much Boston Beer has come to depend on the flavoured malt beverage amid long-term declines for Samuel Adams beer. Propelled by the launch of Truly Iced Tea Hard Seltzer in January, the brand outgrew the hard seltzer category almost two-fold, or by 50 percentage points. 

According to Boston Beer, Truly's market share in the quarter increased by 6.5 percentage points to 28%. The brand owner added that it expects further market share expansion this year from the upcoming launch of Truly Punch Hard Seltzer.

"We will invest heavily in the launch of Truly Punch Hard Seltzer and the Truly brand, evolve our brand communications and further improve our position in the hard seltzer category as more competitors enter," said CEO Dave Burwick.

Truly's performance will further cement hard seltzer's position as the fastest-growing category within beer. Alcoholic flavoured sparkling waters account for about 8% of the total US beer category in the US, according to Nielsen data cited by investment analyst Bernstein. Since Truly was launched in 2016, all the main brewers in the country have released competitors.

In the past two months, Smirnoff owner Diageo has bought two US hard seltzer brands and is investing US$80m to ramp up canning facilities.

The Boston Beer Co 2021 - Sales versus 2020

Source: Company results

Elsewhere in Boston Beer's results, volumes were up by 62%. Looking ahead, the company did not give a full-year sales target but pledged a depletions and shipments percentage increase between 40% and 50%. 

Click here to read Boston Beer's official results statement

Heineken's hard seltzer switch and the rise of ranch water - Click here for a just-drinks focus

Sectors: Beer & cider

Related Content

The Boston Beer Co ready to fight hard seltzer

The Boston Beer Co ready to fight hard seltzer "elephants in bathtub"...

How did The Boston Beer Co perform in 2019? - results data

How did The Boston Beer Co perform in 2019? - results data...

Beer-brand hard seltzers won't beat

Beer-brand hard seltzers won't beat "pure-play" products - Boston Beer Co's Jim Koch...

The Boston Beer Co readies next innovations as hard seltzer drives Q3 - results

The Boston Beer Co readies next innovations as hard seltzer drives Q3 - results...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?