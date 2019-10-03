The Boston Beer Co's Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Unfiltered - Product Launch

The Boston Beer Co's Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Unfiltered

Category - Cider, 6% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The US

Price - SRP of US$9.99 for six bottles

The Boston Beer Co has launched an unfiltered version of its Angry Orchard hard cider brand.

The method, which skips the filtration process, leaves the cider with a hazy appearance. Boston Beer said this gives the product a more "hearty aroma and fuller apple taste".

The company said unfiltered cider is popular at Angry Orchard's Hudson Valley, New York, home. "As unfiltered ciders have become a favourite by our orchard-goers and cider makers alike, our team set out to expand unfiltered offering beyond our home in the Hudson Valley," Boston Beer said.

The cider is available in multipacks and on draft.

Boston Beer has relied on its hard cider and seltzer offerings for growth in the past few years as beer brands including Samuel Adams have struggled. In May, the company announced it is to merge with fellow US brewer Dogfish Head amid an overall slowing of the craft beer category in the country.

Innovations have focussed on the non-beer category. In June, Boston Beer launched Angry Orchard Spritz Rosé Hard Cider, targetting cocktail trends.

