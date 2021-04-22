News

Diageo's Talisker 43-Year-Old Xpedition Oak: The Atlantic Challenge - Product Launch

22 April 2021

Talisker 43-Year-Old Xpedition Oak: The Atlantic Challenge

Category - Spirits, whisky, Scotch, Islands, single malt, 49.7% abv

Available - From next month

Location - China, Singapore, US, Taiwan, Australia, Europe; selected retailers and online 

Price - SRP of GBP3,500 (US$4,863) per 70cl bottle, limited to 1,830 units

Diageo has launched an ultra-high-end, limited-edition expression of its Talisker single malt Scotch whisky brand.

Talisker 43-Year-Old Xpedition Oak: The Atlantic Challenge, unveiled yesterday, was aged in casks featuring staves that were taken on a transatlantic rowing expedition by UK adventurer James Aiken. The release is limited to 1,830 70cl bottles, the majority of which will be allocated to the Chinese market for sale from next month.

The brand owner confirmed that other countries to receive stock include a handful of Asian markets as well as the UK and the US, where the expression can be purchased via whisky e-tailer Malts.com and selected specialist retailers.

In August, Diageo revealed an 8-Year-Old Talisker expression as part of its 2020 Special Releases Collection.

Why whisky/whiskey can no longer ignore the allure of flavours - click here for a just-drinks comment

