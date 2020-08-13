Thatchers gives cider portfolio UK TV push - video

UK cider producer Thatchers has lined up the latest TV advert for its namesake brand in the country.

The 40-second ad, called 'Family', rolls out on Monday and will run for two weeks across TV and video-on-demand. The activation showcases Thatchers Gold, Haze and Rosé, the company said.

Narrated by UK comedian Bill Bailey, the ad is directed by Steve Reeves alongside production firm Another Film Company.

Financial details were not disclosed.

"This is an ad that's warm with a smile in its heart," said Thatchers' fourth-generation cidermaker, Martin Thatcher. "The sense of family runs very strongly throughout all we do at Thatchers, from our heritage and traditions, through to our quality and expertise in cider making. There's never been a better time to reinforce the message of family and caring for each other."

Earlier this year, Thatchers commissioned a report showing cider sales in the UK off-premise channel rose by 6% in the 12 months of 2019.

