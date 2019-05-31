News

That Boutique-y Gin Co’s canned RTD range - Product Launch

31 May 2019

That Boutique-y Gin Co's canned RTD range

Category - RTDs, gin-based, see below for abv's

Available - From this Summer

Location -  The UK and Europe, available to both on- and off-premise channels. Extending "shortly afterwards" to Australia and New Zealand. On-premise availability in kegs

Price - Not specified, available in 33cl cans

Atom Brands is set to launch a five-strong range of canned RTDs in the coming weeks through its That Boutique-y Gin Co division. The company, which is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev's ZX Ventures incubator arm, said the five will roll out to the UK and Europe ahead of releases in Australia and New Zealand.

The range comprises:

  • Cherry Gin & Craft Cola, 5% abv
  • Moonshot Gin and Citrus Tonic, 7.2% abv
  • Spit-Roasted Pineapple Gin Mule, 5% abv
  • Strawberry & Balsamico Gin Fizz, 4.5% abv, and
  • Squeezed Yuzu Gin Collins, 5% abv

All five will be available in 33cl cans rather than the traditional RTD can size of 25cl.

Associate companies That Boutique-y Rum and That Boutique-y Whisky will also move into the RTD format as the selection grows.

"We want more people to have access to interesting drinks in more places," said a spokesperson for TBGC. "We know that drinkers are looking for increasingly exciting and sophisticated flavour combinations, and that putting these in cans or on draught will allow both retailers and bars to satisfy the demands of convenience and ease of service without compromising on flavour.

"We've taken inspiration from our Boutique-y labels to create something that's really eye-catching."

Earlier this week, Diageo unveiled two RTDs under its Tanqueray gin brand, the packaging of which mimics Tanqueray's full-size bottle.

The power of nostalgia over consumers - Consumer Trends

