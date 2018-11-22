News

Tetra Pak to boost used carton value with new recycling process

22 November 2018

Tetra Pak is to make all of its beverage cartons fully recyclable in a move it says will double the value of used cartons.

Tetra Pak is hoping to spur recyling by making its secondary material more valuable

Average beverage cartons contain 75% paperboard, which has a high value when turned into pulp. However, the rest is made up of plastic and aluminium, which can be more difficult to sell as secondary material.

Tetra Pak, in partnership with waste management company Veolia, has designed a new processing system that will convert the recovered polymer and aluminium mix (PolyAl) into a raw material designed for use in the plastics industry.

When converted, PolyAl can be used in a number of ways and is already used to build plastic roofing materials in India.

The Tetra Pak and Veolia partnership will start in the EU and expand to more markets around the world, Tetra Pak said this week.

Lisa Ryden, Tetra Pak's recycling director, said: "Our approach to recycling involves working with many partners along the value chain, because a chain is only as strong as its weakest link. The challenge in the EU is to achieve the economies of scale and turn PolyAl into high-value secondary materials."

According to Tetra Pak the new system doubles the recycling value of beverage cartons as all of their components can be more easily sold when converted into secondary material. The company aims to put all of its beverage cartons collected within the EU through the process by 2025.

