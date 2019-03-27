Tequila gains EU geographical indication approval

The European Commission has approved the addition of Tequila to the European Union register of geographical indications (GI).

Tequila is made from the hearts of blue agave in Mexico

The recognition, which came into force last week, gives Tequila protection from imitation. It is the third spirit from a so-called 'third country' to benefit from the same protection as products such as Scotch whisky and Cognac. The other two are Pisco from Peru and Ron de Guatemala.

The GI specification includes rules around production, geography and chemical analysis.

"Tequila is the most emblematic alcoholic beverage produced in Mexico and it forms an important part of the Mexican cultural identity," said Phil Hogan, commissioner for Agriculture & Rural Development. "We know very well in Europe how the international success of a regional spirit drink can help to create high-quality jobs in rural areas and generate a strong sense of local and national pride.

"I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our Mexican colleagues. The addition of Tequila to the EU GI Spirits is the latest step on the EU-Mexico journey of cooperation."

To read the full GI specification for Tequila, click here.

