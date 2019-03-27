News

Tequila gains EU geographical indication approval

27 March 2019

Share

Font size

Most popular

Budweiser Brewing Group - The end of A-B InBev?

Why white spirits should play the brand home card

A-B InBev - getting ready for Heineken in China?

Carlsberg's priorities for the years ahead

Why Aperol's crown is worth fighting over

Pernod gives Absolut Elyx pack makeover - data

Beam Suntory redraws international region

How did Fever-Tree perform in 2018? - data

A-B InBev pushes Budweiser in UK name-change

Beam Suntory and Suntory Holdings H1 results
MORE

The European Commission has approved the addition of Tequila to the European Union register of geographical indications (GI).

Tequila is made from the hearts of blue agave in Mexico

Tequila is made from the hearts of blue agave in Mexico

The recognition, which came into force last week, gives Tequila protection from imitation. It is the third spirit from a so-called 'third country' to benefit from the same protection as products such as Scotch whisky and Cognac. The other two are Pisco from Peru and Ron de Guatemala.

The GI specification includes rules around production, geography and chemical analysis.

"Tequila is the most emblematic alcoholic beverage produced in Mexico and it forms an important part of the Mexican cultural identity," said Phil Hogan, commissioner for Agriculture & Rural Development. "We know very well in Europe how the international success of a regional spirit drink can help to create high-quality jobs in rural areas and generate a strong sense of local and national pride.

"I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our Mexican colleagues. The addition of Tequila to the EU GI Spirits is the latest step on the EU-Mexico journey of cooperation."

To read the full GI specification for Tequila, click here.

Why white spirits should follow brown and play the 'brand home' card - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Legislation, Spirits

Related Content

UK outlines no-deal Brexit plans for geographical indications

UK outlines no-deal Brexit plans for geographical indications...

Wine, spirits associations flag need for GI recognition as UK awaits EU Brexit result

Wine, spirits associations flag need for GI recognition as UK awaits EU Brexit result...

Tres Agaves kicks off Tequila production at Jalisco distillery - market data

Tres Agaves kicks off Tequila production at Jalisco distillery - market data...

"The US has real brand calls. They are asking for an Avión Margarita" -  Pierre-Aymeric du Cray, VP ...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?