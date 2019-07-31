News

Templeton Rye Spirits enters Australia

31 July 2019

Templeton Rye has signed a distribution deal in Australia, marking its entry into the market.

Templeton Rye has entered 26 international markets in the last 16 months

The US distiller said today that it has lined up an exclusive agreement with Kollaras & Co. The deal sees Kollaras handle the company's Templeton Rye American whiskey across Australia.

"We are delighted to be entering the Australian market for the first time," said Shane Fitzharris, Templeton Rye's executive VP for global sales. "It is an exciting time for Templeton and American whiskey in general. We believe our partnership positions us perfectly to help stimulate category growth in Australia." 

Entry into Australia is part of the company's wider international roll out, which has seen Templeton enter "26 international markets over the last 16 months", it said.

In March this year, Templeton signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Hardenberg-Wilthen as the company entered Germany. Global growth follows the opening of a US$35m Templeton whiskey distillery in Iowa, last August.

Pernod Ricard is back in Kentucky with Rabbit Hole Whiskey, but why did it ever leave? - Comment

Sectors: Spirits

