Tax Free World Association trade show faces revamp for Cannes 2021

The Tax Free World Association (TFWA) exhibition in France next year "won't be business as usual", organisers have warned, as the coronavirus looks set to have a lasting impact on the conference calendar.

Jaya Singh was elected to be TFWA's president last week

The annual TFWA event, which takes place in Cannes on the French south coast, was one of the last trade exhibitions to be cancelled this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forced shows across the globe to skip 2020 editions. Speaking today, TFWA management said they are "optimistic and confident" that the 2021 conference and exhibition will go ahead, but with a number of changes including a potential switch to videoconferencing.

"None of us expect the event to pick up where it left off in 2019," said TFWA's MD, John Rimmer. "The world is different. It won't be a special edition but there will be a fresh eye brought to the proceedings."

Rimmer added: "It won't be business as usual."

TFWA commercial VP Donatienne de Fontaines-Guillaume, who is also Moët Hennessy's Travel Retail head for EMEA & the Americas, suggested the event could be held online. However, she added: "If we are able to meet physically we will. We will be adapting, so we are answering to the new needs of our industry."

In a call with journalists, TFWA's recently-elected president, Jaya Singh, said he continues to believe in the long-term viability of the Global Travel Retail channel despite the impact of the coronavirus, which has seen global airline passenger numbers plummet this year.

Speaking to just-drinks in July, Beam Suntory CEO Albert Baladi warned that the return of long-haul travel "is probably several months if not years away". Today, airline British Airways announced it is cutting 15 long-haul routes, according to the BBC.

Singh said today: "Travel will continue to grow - this industry will be around for a long time to come. But, we need to be financially prudent."

In Q1 results released in October, Pernod Ricard announced a 64% drop in GTR sales. Last week, Brown-Forman revealed a 59% slump in its sales in the channel for the six months to the end of October.

Singh, who is MD for Mondelez World Travel Retail, European export & Switzerland, was elected TFWA president last week. He replaced Alain Maingreaud, who held the post for two years.

The spirits category in 2020 - just-drinks' Review of the Year