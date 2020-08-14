Taft’s Brewing Co’s Frisch’s Pumpkin Pie Ale - Product Launch - Beer in the US data

Taft's Brewing Co's Frisch's Pumpkin Pie Ale

Frisch’s Pumpkin Pie Ale is available in selected US markets

Category - Beer, ale, 6% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The US

Price - SRP of US$10.99 per 6-pack cans

Taft's Brewing Co has partnered with Frisch's Big Boy to launch a limited-edition beer based on the US restaurant chain's pumpkin pie.

The Cincinnati-based craft brewer, founded in 2015, describes Frisch's Pumpkin Pie Ale as "an autumn beer", featuring cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and vanilla. The ale, which is available in unspecified numbers, is on sales through off-premise outlets in Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Lexington and Louisville.

When contacted by just-drinks, a spokesperson for the brewer said the product will be available for up to eight weeks, "dependent on purchase".

"Two of Cincinnati's biggest boys have come together to create a full-bodied limited-edition ale that celebrates Frisch's Pumpkin Pie," said Frisch CEO Jason Vaughn.

Taft's managing partner, Dave Kassling added: "Taft's has called up the national gourd - Frisch's Pumpkin Pie. We all have great memories of this fall favourite, and we're ... excited to partner with Frisch's Big Boy to prove that pumpkin isn't just for latte anymore."

Beer in the US - Volume Trends 2015-2024 2015 234516.3 2016 235446.32 2017 234073.26 2018 230144.93 2019 228019.31 2020 227042.74 2021 226453.32 2022 225907.59 2023 225640.53 2024 225996.4 Source: GlobalData

In volume terms, the beer category in the US is in decline, falling from 234.5m hectolitres in 2015 to 228m last year, according to figures from GlobalData. Looking forward, GlobalData estimates that volumes will slip further, to 225m hectolitres in 2024 - marking a 4.1% decrease over ten years.

