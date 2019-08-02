Swire Coca-Cola moves China HQ to Shanghai

Hong Kong-based Swire Coca-Cola is to move its China HQ to Shanghai.

Swire is Coca-Cola's China partner and is keen to up its presence in the country

The Coca-Cola bottler this week confirmed to just-drinks the move, which will see Swire's China base relocate from Hong Kong to Shanghai's Pudong. A spokesperson said the switch will help further expand business in China. The company's global headquarters will remain in Hong Kong.

Swire Coca-Cola signed a relocation agreement on 31 July with the Pudong New Area of Shanghai, which is home to a number of international businesses. According to the Shanghai Daily, both Apple and sports goods retailer Decathlon moved their regional bases there this year.

Swire is Coca-Cola's partner in China. The two companies opened a new production facility in southern China's Yunan province last year, marking 40 years since Coca-Cola's return to the country.

Last week, Coca-Cola released its H1 results. Carbonated soft drinks portfolio drove a healthy sales increase for the six-month period.

