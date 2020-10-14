News

Sweet Amber Distilling Co's Blackened American Whiskey Batch 106 Cask Strength - Product Launch

14 October 2020

Sweet Amber Distilling Co's Blackened American Whiskey Batch 106 Cask Strength

Sweet Amber Distilling Co's Blackened whiskey brand is played music by the hard rock band, Metallica

Category - Spirits, whiskey, US, 55.35% abv

Available - From this month

Location - The US, available in selected off-premise outlets in Kentucky and Florida

Price - SRP of US$54.99 per 75cl bottle

US start-up Sweet Amber Distilling Co is kicking off a series of cask strength expressions of its Metallica-themed American whiskey, Blackened.

The two-year-old company, whose Blackened brand is a blend of Bourbons and rye whiskies, kicked off the limited-edition line this week. Like the flagship 45% abv expression, the cask strength bottling is aged for eight-plus years before being blended in ex-Brandy casks while being "pummelled to the low-hertz frequencies of Metallica's music".

Sweet Amber has coined the term 'Black Noise' for the process.

"I'm excited to debut the first expression in our 'Cask Strength' programme … ," said master distiller & blender Rob Deitrich. "The Cask Strength version offers Blackened in its purest form while emulating the powerhouse musicians behind it."

Blackened American Whiskey Batch 106 Cask Strength will be followed by other limited edition bottlings later this year and early next.

Why craft whisky/whiskey will never be the same again - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Product launches, Spirits

