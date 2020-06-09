News

Suntory UK rolls out online tutoring for Japanese spirits

9 June 2020

Suntory has lauched a virtual advocacy programme to educate UK bartenders on Japanese hospitality and mixology.

Suntorys masterclasses will be led by the companys UK brand ambassador, James Bowker

Suntory's masterclasses will be led by the company's UK brand ambassador, James Bowker

The 'Dojo' programme aims to boost on-premise knowledge of Japanese culture, philosophy and customs and enhance bartender skills. The initiative will be led by Suntory's UK brand ambassador for Japanese whiskies, James Bowker. 

The programme was initially scheduled to start in March with in-person tutorials from Japanese bartenders. The new digital workshop will start on 23 June with two more sessions on 24-25 June.

Masterclasses will include tastings for Suntory brands including Roku Gin, Toki Whisky, Haku Vodka and Hibiki Whisky. Participants can register online to receive a tasting pack for the video classes.

"Characterised by unrivalled technical mastery and unfailing attention to detail, Japanese bartending is an object of fascination and is imitated around the world," said Bowker. "As such, these techniques and concepts need to be taught by best-in-class ambassadors of the Japanese bartending culture and we are confident that bartenders all over the globe will welcome this program with excitement."

Last month, Beam Suntory released a three-part series of interviews, featuring specialists sharing their views on how Global Travel Retail can continue to connect with consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

