Suntory owns the Jim Beam brand, which is Europe's biggest-selling Bourbon

Suntory president Takeshi Niinami has warned his company will raise prices on its European Bourbon brands next year if EU tariff increases are not resolved.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Niinami said he continues to hold out hope that EU politicians will come to an agreement over the 25% import duty increase implemented on US spirits earlier this year. He also said Suntory was able to buy itself time by stockpiling inventory in Europe for its Jim Beam and Maker's Mark brands ahead of the increase.

However, Niinami continued: "We can't sustain it without raising prices for ever. From next fiscal year will have to make a plan to raise prices."

Suntory's fiscal year begins on 1 January.

The president admitted that a price increase would hurt Suntory sales in Europe, but that the 25% tariff hike "is quite a lot".

"We will have to pass it on to consumers," he continued.

The comments echo those from Brown-Forman, which said last month that although it will wait to push through price increases, it was prepared for a rise.

Niinami was generally downbeat on prospects for global markets, warning that an impending trade war will hurt consumer consumption. The EU tariff increase was sparked by duty increases on imports to the US by US president Donald Trump. China has also increased duties on US imports.

"Consumers will feel the price hikes," Niinami said. "The US, Japan and Europe, they are doing great at the moment. But I am worried about emerging economies such as China. Those will be affected sooner or later."

He said a trade war would affect the psychology of consumers in the US. "The economy in the US is good but it won't last for ever."

Turning to the UK, Niinami said Suntory will not follow some Japanese companies in moving offices out of the country because of the threat of a hard Brexit.

"We have no intention to move out of the UK," Niinami said.

Panasonic is to move its European headquarters from the UK to Amsterdam in October.

