Suntory said the decision comes as demand for its Japanese whiskies increases

Suntory Holdings has confirmed it will discontinue two of its Japanese whiskies, citing supply constraints.

The company said earlier this week that both Hibiki 17 Year Old and Hakushu 12 Year Old will be phased out "at some point after this year". There is expected to be limited availability for the brands over the coming years.

Suntory said the decision comes as demand for its Japanese whisky portfolio increases.

"Suntory has made strong investments to increase production capacity and ensure we are primed for continued long-term growth and category leadership," a spokesperson for the company said. "In the meantime, due to supply constraints of certain aged whiskies, Hibiki 17 Year Old and Hakushu 12 Year Old will be discontinued."

The Japanese brands are not the first whiskies that Beam Suntory has turned the tap off on. In 2015, the company confirmed it had pulled the 18-year-old iteration of Scitch single malt Laphroaig after running out of liquid.