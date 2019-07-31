Suntory Group announces global sustainability goals

Suntory Group has lined up a new sustainability initiative as it looks to ramp up activity around global environmental issues.

Suntory has updated its 2015 sustainability goals and will promote them around the world

The beverage and spirits company said today that the new 'Sustainability Vision' comprises seven themes, in line with the group's existing Sustainable Development Goals adopted in 2015. The themes are: water, carbon, raw ingredients, containers and packaging, health, human rights and enriching life.

"Suntory Group's mission is 'to create harmony with people and nature', which means promoting a sustainable society where enriching lives and conserving the natural environment go hand in hand," said Takeshi Niinami, CEO for Suntory Holdings Group. "We look forward to promoting the seven themes of our Sustainability Vision around the globe, continuing to contribute to the realisation of a sustainable society, and aiming for sustainable growth through the Suntory way."

As part of the human rights theme, Suntory has established a new human rights policy, which will encompass both direct business operations and the company's supply chain.

Earlier this month, Suntory's Beam Suntory unit started work on a Kentucky distillery that will produce new small-batch Bourbons and other innovations.

