Stoli Group USA sets up control states sales unit
By Andy Morton | 18 July 2018
Stoli Group is the spirits division of SPI Group and handles brands including Stolichnaya vodka
SPI Group's US spirits division, Stoli Group USA, is to up its focus on control states with the creation of a dedicated sales team.
The control states unit will be led by Justin Ashton, who joined the company from Beam Suntory in May. The team currently has six members and is expected to increase to eight.
Stoli Group said control states, where alcohol sales are governed by a state monopoly, are becoming "increasingly important" to the company. There are 17 control states in the US, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina.
Other spirits companies focus on control states with dedicated teams. Diageo's former president of US control states & Canada, Claudia Schubert, was in May named as the Johnnie Walker owner's president of US spirits & Canada.
According to the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association, control state spirits volumes for the first three months of the year were up 2.8%. Growth was ahead of last year's 2% increase in Q1 but lagged Q1 2016's 4% rise.
"In other companies, it would have taken us three years to do what we have done in past six months" - just-drinks meets Stoli Group CEO Hugues Pietrini
Expert analysis
Kombucha Grows as Beverage Consumers Look for Functionality
Kombucha Grows as Beverage Consumers Look for Functionality
Kombucha is one of the fastest-growing segments of the soft drinks industry today, appealing to consumers’ desire for healthy, functional soft drinks. The packaged market is largely centred in North A...read more
Sectors: Spirits
Most Popular
Insights
- Who will buy Cutty Sark and Glenturret? - Comment
- just-drinks speaks to Pernod's CEO of EMEA & LatAm
- What the wine consumer of the future looks like
- How will the coming years treat the gin segment?
- Sugar - Do it yourself or get told what to do
News
- Former Wm Grant executive to head up Camus Cognac
- Rocketing gin sales add fire to UK spirits - study
- Pernod Ricard names David Haworth as new UK head
- Pernod builds rooftop cocktail bar in Cognac
- Coca-Cola to drop Coke Zero in Australia
Market research
- Global gin insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Generation Z: The Next Wave of Consumers
- Global rum insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Global Scotch whisky insights - market forecasts, product innovation and consumer trends
- Update on Our Top 10 Global Consumer Trends for 2018: Clean Lifer Profile
Oops! This article is copy protected.
Why can’t I copy the text on this page?
The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.
How do I become a group member?
To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..