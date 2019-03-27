Stoli Group tightens US distribution footprint

The US division of SPI Group has completed a review of its distribution agreements in the company, with one new distributor joining the team.

Stoli Group USA has consolidated its US distribution tie-ups

Stoli Group USA released the details yesterday. As part of the consolidation, Young's Market Co will assume distribution responsibilities in some western states.

The full line-up comprises:

Young's Market Co - Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming

Breakthru Beverage Group - adding Illinois to Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington DC and Montgomery County

Johnson Brothers - adding Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota to Minnesota

Empire Merchants - continuing in New York, agreement extended

Republic National Distributing Co - continues in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia

Horizon Beverage Group - continues in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Great Lakes Wine & Spirits - continues in Michigan

"We reviewed and carefully considered various options and partners prior to reaching our final decision," said Stoli Group North America CEO Rudy Costello. "The marketplace is evolving, and we are aggressively expanding and reshaping our portfolio while looking to continue to grow share in the largest spirits category with our flagship Stoli Vodka brand.

"This distributor alignment best positions us to achieve our ambitious long-term growth objectives. We look forward to working together to implement this route-to-market with our new, dynamic distributor network."

All agreements will start or be renewed from 1 April.

Earlier this month, Stoli Group USA added a Cristalino expression to its Cenote Tequila range in the country.

Why the usual vodka suspects will have to sit out the short-term in the US - Click here for a just-drinks comment