Stoli Group rolls out Se Busca mezcal
By Lucy Britner | 20 July 2018
Se Busca mezcal has launched in the US
SPI's Stoli Group has launched its new mezcal brand to the US market.
The company said yesterday that the Se Busca line will comprise Joven, Reposado and Añejo expressions. The launch was revealed exclusively by just-drinks earlier this year.
Se Busca Reposado is aged for ten months in French oak barrels, while the Añejo expression is aged for two years in French oak barrels.
"With the rise of high-end mixology, there is a real demand for high-quality mezcal," said Stoli Group global president & CEO Hugues Pietrini. "We have seen strong success early on with Cenote Tequila and our team is primed to build on that with this agave spirit addition."
Se Busca carries an SRP of US$39.99 for the Joven, $44.99 for Reposado and an SRP of $49.99 for the Añejo expression.
Mezcal is becoming an increasingly-competitive category. The George Clooney-backed Casamigos Spirits Co, a Tequila producer that Diageo bought last year in a deal worth up to US$1bn, announced Casamigos Mezcal in February.
