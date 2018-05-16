Stoli Group has lined up a global marketing activation for its namesake vodka brand.

The company said yesterday that the creative, called Loud and Clear, is designed to "reassert Stoli into pop culture and welcome a new generation of consumers". The ad, shot in Ukraine, centres around the message: 'Whatever drives you, make it bold, make it last, make it loud and clear'.

The campaign features a raft of high-profile production personnel, including Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, Emmy/BAFTA nominee Lorne Balfe and Rachel Morrison - the first woman nominated for an Oscar in cinematography.

The push comes one year into the tenure of Hugues Pietrini as global CEO of the Stoli Group. Financial details behind the new campaign were not disclosed.

Last month, Stoli added the first new flavour to its brand since 2013 - Stoli Cucumber.