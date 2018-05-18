Rudy Costello joined SPI's Stoli Group USA at the start of this year

SPI Group has promoted Rudy Costello, the chief operating officer for Stoli Group USA, to the unit's vacant CEO position.

Costello takes on his new role within the group's US division with immediate effect, SPI said today. He replaces former CEO Patrick Piana, who left the company in February.

Meanwhile, former Vita Coco and The Coca-Cola Co executive Joe Carvalho has been appointed Stoli Group USA's CFO. Costello joined the company at the start of this year from Beam Suntory and moved from chief commercial officer to chief operations officer after Piana's exit.

Stoli Group CEO Hugues Pietrini said: "While Rudy's tenure at our company is in its infancy, we have already seen that he is skilled at motivating our passionate and creative team and that he holds strong relationships with key partners. Joe has a consistent track record of working with dynamic, entrepreneurial, global organisations from the front lines to implement results-driven financial cultures."

Stoli Group is the global spirits and wine subsidiary of Luxembourg-based SPI Group.