South African wine exports get green light after coronavirus ban relaxed

8 April 2020

Wine producers in South Africa have received a further concession from the country's Government, with wine exports being reinstated.

South Africa's wine producers can now restart their exports

Late last month, a lockdown saw wine production in South Africa cease and exports banned. A day later, however, the country's authorities back-tracked slightly, granting the industry special dispensation to conclude its harvest, which at the time had about two weeks left to run.

A further concession was made on Monday this week when the Minister of Transport confirmed that wine shipments out of South Africa can restart. "During the lockdown period, the transportation of the wines … at the sea ports and international airports designated as 'Port of Entry' for export is allowed," said Fikile Mbalula.

The dial-down, which also permits the transportation of wine to ports and airports, "only relates to finished product that is ready for shipping in either bulk or packaged format", according to a spokesperson for trade association Wines of South Africa.

Vinpro, which also represents the country's wine business, added: "The South African wine industry is truly grateful to Government and all the respective role-players for showing an understanding for the industry's challenges through this concession.

"Nearly half of South Africa's wine production is exported and a restriction on exports would have a severe effect on wine-related businesses, but most importantly the livelihood of close to 300,000 people employed by the wine industry value-chain."

South Africa's lockdown is scheduled to be lifted on 16 April.

What will the post-COVID-19 consumer look like? - consumer trends

Global Wine

