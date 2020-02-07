News

Sol Limón y Sal gets US launch on back of chelada success

7 February 2020

Molson Coors is launching lime- and salt-flavoured beer Sol Limón y Sal into the US as part of plans to extend the imported brand's franchise there.

Sol Limón y Sal

Sol Limón y Sal

The beer, which uses the original Sol recipe with natural lime flavour and salt, is a 3.5% abv lager and is packaged in 24oz single cans. The company hopes that Limón y Sal, which is the best-selling limón y sal beer in Mexico, will build on the success of Sol Chelada, which helped grow overall Sol sales by 42% in 2019.

Molson Coors said Sol Chelada helped the Sol brand to grow five times faster than the overall Mexican imported beer segment in 2019, elevating it to seventh spot among Mexican imported brands by market share, up from tenth in 2018.

"We're excited about building the Sol franchise, and we believe the chelada segment can help introduce more drinkers to the brand," said Katie Feldman, senior marketing manager of North American imports at Molson Coors.

Sol Limón y Sal will be promoted with a 15-second spot on digital and social media channels from March, as well as a PR campaign and other support.

The beer category in 2019 - just-drinks' Review of the Year

