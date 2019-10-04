Soft drinks and plastic - The unbreakable bond - Comment

Have a guess at who said this: "We are the first generation to understand the consequences of our impact on the planet, and the last that can do something about it."

The Coca-Cola Co and its soft drinks peers will continue to be blamed for eco-waste

The chief executive of Greenpeace? Greta Thunberg? Prince Harry?

All wrong. The quote comes from a senior executive of Coca-Cola bottler Coca-Cola European Partners that I spoke to in London a couple of years ago. This was the moment I realised that when it comes to sustainability talk, there is now little difference between the eco-activists and the corporations they are tilted against.

This change in attitude to environmental responsibility - in public, at least - is one of the biggest turnarounds in the soft drinks industry over the past few years. Comments from big soda's chief executives, such as the one above, would not look out of place in a Greenpeace prospectus. And, it's not just lip service. Soft drinks producers are putting money behind their words with investments in everything from edible packaging to so-called "enhanced recycling" that harness technology to reduce waste.

The new focus has come alongside an apparent thawing in relations between environmental groups such as Greenpeace and the soft drinks producers. The two sides can now be seen sharing information and distancing themselves from pro-plastic lobby groups. While it would be going too far to call it a complete rapprochement, there has certainly been a wary acceptance of shared interests.

You would think, then, that the soft drinks executives that speak like eco-warriors would be tired of continuing to get the blame for polluting the world's oceans and kerbsides with thousand of tonnes of plastic waste. Especially when they keep unveiling new innovations such as this week's bottle made from 25% recycled Mediterranean marine waste.

If they are tired, then they'd better stiffen their resolve because the blame is unlikely to shift soon.

To many consumers, all the money the soft drinks industry spends on reducing plastic waste, while still continuing to make plastic packaging, is seen as managing the problem, not solving the problem. What some seek is the complete eradication of plastic in the soft drinks production system.

Those who want an end to plastic need their resolve hardened, too, because that's also not going to happen.

Soft drinks producers have too much invested in the current system to even contemplate that kind of change. Note how all of the technological advances mentioned above are focussed on efficiency, rather than replacement. After all, the soft drinks industry says, isn't plastic the easiest form of packaging to recycle? The only reason much of it isn't is because of inefficient recycling processes and the inability of people to recycle correctly. Conveniently, this argument shifts the blame on to others.

Short of a complete breakdown in civil society - though, who'd bet against that these days? - Coca-Cola will stick as closely to its current model as it can. The group clearly sees new technology as the key to allowing it to do so, at least until the day every city boasts a Coca-Cola-branded multi-tap from which we will refill our eco-friendly personal beverage pouches.

Managing the problem of plastic is Coca-Cola's answer to solving the problem of plastic, and that's as much as the environmental groups will get.

They should hope it is enough.