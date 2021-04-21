Sociedade dos Vinhos Borges unveils canned wine

Portuguese winery Sociedade dos Vinhos Borges has launched a canned version of one of its wines.

Sociedade dos Vinhos Borges' Gatão Vinho Branco is now available in 25cl cans

The 25cl Gatão Vinho Branco was created in partnership with packaging company Ardagh Group and will initially launch in supermarkets in Portugal before rolling out to more than 70 markets including the US and Brazil. According to Vinhos Borges, the release targets younger, environmentally-conscious consumers who want to drink outdoors.

"Launching our Gatão Vinho Branco in a can is a major, innovative and audacious step," Vinhos Borges said. "In partnership with Ardagh, we've been testing for over a year to make sure our wine retains its freshness and character in the wine can, and we are delighted with the result."

Last month, the winemaking arm of US television channel Hallmark launched Cheers Rosé Seltzer, an 8.4% abv sparkling rosé, in the US.

