Skyy vodka revamp to include new recipe - Campari Group CEO

19 February 2021

Share

The upcoming relaunch for Skyy vodka will include new liquid, the head of Campari Group has confirmed this week.

Campari Group's new Skyy vodka will roll out in the US this quarter

Years of sales declines for Skyy in the US have prompted the brand owner to overhaul its flagship vodka brand in a project that is due to be unveiled later in 2021. Speaking to analysts after full-year results yesterday, Campari CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz said the new-look Skyy will not only include new packaging but will be distilled under a "fine-tuned" recipe.

The CEO said the revamp will give the brand a "completely new positioning".

"[It is a] big improvement in premiumisation of the packaging as well as for tuning of the liquid and a significant upgrading of the product claims, which we think will really help take the brand to the level it deserves," Kunze-Concewitz added.

According to presentation materials for the relaunch, the new Skyy bottle is "inspired by San Francisco", the brand's home city, and features the use of lighter, more translucent glass. The vodka is "enriched with Pacific minerals" and filtered through Californian limestone.

The relaunch is scheduled for Q1 in the US, with international markets getting the new bottle in the second half of this year.

Even before the coronavirus disrupted the global spirits market, Skyy vodka was under pressure, especially in its core US market. In the 12 months of 2019, the brand's sales were down by mid-single digits in the country. In the previous year, global sales decreased 8%.

The rate of decline increased in 2020 as sales plunged 16%, although Campari blamed destocking ahead of the relaunch.

In yesterday's full-year results, group sales dipped 4% to EUR1.77bn (US$2.13bn).

