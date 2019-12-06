SipCozy alcohol-free hemp-infused rose wine - Product Launch

SipCozy alcohol-free hemp-infused rosé wine

Category - Wine, US, rosé, Grenache blend, hemp-infused, 0% abv

Available - From this week

Location - The US, online

Price - US$18 per bottle

SipCozy has released a de-alcoholised hemp-infused rosé in the US under its namesake brand name. The Grenache blend, which is currently available online only, is targeted at female Millennial consumers.

Sourced from vineyards in central California, the wine has been de-alcoholised and contains 40mg of hemp extract per bottle. SipCozy does not contain any THC.

"Today's busy lifestyles and growing list of responsibilities combined with society's ever-growing demand for wellness show that there is a void in the current adult beverage market space," said SipCozy founder & owner Alex Klempf. "SipCozy was created as a new beverage option that women can easily enjoy every day, offering the potential benefits of hemp extract without the negative side effects of alcohol."

The Florida-based company hopes to roll out the brand to the off-premise channel in the US next year.

Earlier this week, California's Viv & Oak launched a similar concept, although the company's rosé SKUs are sparkling and comprise a high-dose bottle that contains 50mg of THC - carrying a suggested serving of 10mg of THC - and a low-dose bottle containing 25mg of both THC and CBD, with a suggested serving of 5mg of each.

