Sierra Nevada Brewing Co founder stands down, ushers in new CEO

California-based brewer Sierra Nevada Brewing Co has promoted Jeff White to the role of CEO.

Sierra Nevada has two breweries - one in California, the other in North Carolina

The company confirmed to just-drinks late yesterday that White, who has been COO since 2016, stepped into the role in October last year. White replaces Ken Grossman, Sierra Nevada Brewing's co-founder.

Grossman, who has held the CEO role since the brewery opened in 1980, will now become chairman of the board of directors. White will report in to Grossman.

"Ken will still be deeply involved with our quality and innovation departments, and plans to spend more time in the market with our wholesalers, retailers and customers," the spokesperson said. "With Jeff overseeing day-to-day operations, Ken will be able to focus even more on these areas."

Prior to being COO, White was systems integration director at the company.

Sierra Nevada has breweries in Chico, California and Mills River in North Carolina.

