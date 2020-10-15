Sazerac, Luzhou Laojiao backing adds muscle to Ming River baijiu cocktail push

A US-based baijiu maker funded by one of China's largest distilleries has signed distribution deals with Sazerac in a bid to put the Chinese white spirit on the global cocktail map.

Ming River is made by baijiu producer Luzhou Laojiao

Ming River, which has a joint-venture with fourth-biggest baijiu producer Luzhou Laojiao, will partner with Sazerac's Hi-Spirits unit in the UK and has recently transferred US distribution to the Southern Comfort and Buffalo Trace owner. The company's 45%-abv namesake baijiu is also on sale in markets including Germany, France, Japan and Indonesia through local distributors.

Speaking to just-drinks yesterday, Ming River Europe director Matthias Heger said the Sazerac partnership has been a "game-changer" for his company, which was set up in 2018 through a New York-based JV with Luzhou Laojiao. Heger plans to target high-end bars and Asian restaurants in major US cities and London, and introduce consumers to what he believes is the under-served category of baijiu cocktails.

Baijiu in China is traditionally drunk neat and with food. According to Heger, Ming River is the only baijiu designed to be used as a cocktail base.

Ming River's plans are lent considerable weight by its JV with Luzhou Laojiao, China's fourth-biggest baijiu producer and the owner of the world's fourth-most-valuable spirits brand, according to a 2019 Brand Finance ranking. Luzhou Laojiao produces Ming River at its 450-year-old distillery in Sichuan province and provides funding for the project, Heger said. The JV is majority-owned by the Chinese company, Heger said without giving further details.

Ming River was formed by Heger and three other China ex-pats who together opened Beijing's first baijiu cocktail bar in 2015. Heger said the bar attracted attention from China's distillers during the baijiu downturn of the mid-2010s, caused by a Government crackdown on conspicuous consumption. A number of executives flew to Beijing to talk to the owners about potential partnerships.

"They could see that young people and women were coming to our bar and drinking baijiu," Heger said. "They saw us as a way to attract new types of consumers."

Ming River is on sale in the UK with an SRP of GBP34.99 (US$45) per 70cl bottle.

