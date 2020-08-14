Santa Teresa gives back to US on-premise with rum bottle design

Venezuelan rum producer Santa Teresa has started rolling out a limited edition bottle for one of its expressions in the US, backed by a financial contribution to aid the country's on-premise operators.

The limited-edition pack for Santa Teresa 1796 will be available for the month of August

The company, whose distribution is handled globally by Bacardi, partnered with around 25 bartenders worldwide to design the label for Santa Teresa 1796. The bartenders were "compensated for their time and creative input", with Santa Teresa also donating US$10,000 to the United States Bartenders' Guild's 'Bartender Emergency Assistance Program', set up to help on-premise staff affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Launching ahead of National Rum Day this Sunday, the bottle will be available online in the US throughout August at a price of $48.

"Over two centuries, we have worked to unite and support our communities tackling adversities head-on," said Santa Teresa CEO & rum maker Alberto Vollmer. "We continue this commitment through the Santa Teresa 1796 Crafted Together Limited Edition bottle, which provided an outlet for originality and creativity, as well as assistance to our bartending family facing hardship at this time."

Bacardi and Santa Teresa commenced their distribution arrangement in early-2017. Bacardi handles the rum company's portfolio in all markets, with the exception of Venezuela.

Santa Teresa 1796, which comprises a blend of rums up to 35 years old, was launched 24 years ago on the company's 200th anniversary.

