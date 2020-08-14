News

Santa Teresa gives back to US on-premise with rum bottle design

14 August 2020

Share

Font size

Most popular

Could RTDs spur next wave of growth for whisky?

How older consumers are reacting, post-lockdown

How to reach Gen Z in the coronavirus era - focus

COVID's longer-term impact on soft drinks

Why spirits should look back to move forwards

Diageo starts proceedings against Moet Hennessy

Asahi to combine European units

Moet Hennessy shows resilience for LVMH in H1

Carlsberg open to post-COVID acquisitions

Former MillerCoors exec joins Phillips Distilling
MORE

Market research

Sustainability - The Most Important Theme for 2020 - Thematic research

Key Trends in Alcoholic Beverages: Powerful changes shaping the wine, beer, spirits and alcohol-free beverages industry

COVID-19 Impact on Ecommerce - Thematic Research

Australia - Quarterly Beverage Tracker First Quarter 2020

Success Case Study: White Claw

Venezuelan rum producer Santa Teresa has started rolling out a limited edition bottle for one of its expressions in the US, backed by a financial contribution to aid the country's on-premise operators.

The limited-edition pack for Santa Teresa 1796 will be available for the month of August

The limited-edition pack for Santa Teresa 1796 will be available for the month of August

The company, whose distribution is handled globally by Bacardi, partnered with around 25 bartenders worldwide to design the label for Santa Teresa 1796. The bartenders were "compensated for their time and creative input", with Santa Teresa also donating US$10,000 to the United States Bartenders' Guild's 'Bartender Emergency Assistance Program', set up to help on-premise staff affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Launching ahead of National Rum Day this Sunday, the bottle will be available online in the US throughout August at a price of $48.

"Over two centuries, we have worked to unite and support our communities tackling adversities head-on," said Santa Teresa CEO & rum maker Alberto Vollmer. "We continue this commitment through the Santa Teresa 1796 Crafted Together Limited Edition bottle, which provided an outlet for originality and creativity, as well as assistance to our bartending family facing hardship at this time."

Bacardi and Santa Teresa commenced their distribution arrangement in early-2017. Bacardi handles the rum company's portfolio in all markets, with the exception of Venezuela.

Santa Teresa 1796, which comprises a blend of rums up to 35 years old, was launched 24 years ago on the company's 200th anniversary.

Why the spirits category offers hope for the on-premise - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Corporate social responsibility (CSR), Spirits

Companies: Bacardi Ltd

Expert Analysis

Rum (Spirits) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Rum (Spirits) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Rum (Spirits) Market in the United States of America - Outlook to 2023: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Rum Market in the United States of America.

VIEW REPORT

Related Content

Bacardi Aventura dark blended rum - Product Launch

Bacardi Aventura dark blended rum - Product Launch...

Hotaling & Co’s Denizen Vatted Dark Rum - Product Launch - market data

Hotaling & Co’s Denizen Vatted Dark Rum - Product Launch - market data...

What will Diageo's Cuban rum JV mean for Pernod Ricard and Bacardi? - Comment

What will Diageo's Cuban rum JV mean for Pernod Ricard and Bacardi? - Comment...

Why Diageo's Cuban rum play isn't enough to save the category - Comment

Why Diageo's Cuban rum play isn't enough to save the category - Comment...

Oops! This article is copy protected.

Why can’t I copy the text on this page?

The ability to copy articles is specially reserved for people who are part of a group membership.

How do I become a group member?

To find out how you and your team can copy and share articles and save money as part of a group membership call Sean Clinton on
+44 (0)1527 573 736 or complete this form..



Forgot your password?