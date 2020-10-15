Salt Brewery joins Tesco incubator programme in UK

A northern English micro-brewery based in a UNESCO world heritage site is the sole beverage representative in Tesco supermarket's latest incubator intake.

Tesco's incubator programme gives ten companies a year-long course in reaching consumers

Salt Brewery, which brews its beers out of the Victorian model village of Saltaire in Yorkshire, joins nine other start-ups on the multiple retailer's 2020 incubator programme. The start-ups, which include a number of plant-based food producers, will get a year-long course from Tesco's product team to reach consumers and merchandise more effectively.

Tesco's incubator programme is now in its fourth year and partners with "some of the most exciting up-and-coming brands, who are at the very forefront of consumer trends", the supermarket chain said.

Saltaire, which is located just outside of Bradford and Leeds, is an 18th-Century experiment in workers' rights built by philanthropist and entrepreneur Titus Salt. Salt Brewery opened at the model village in November 2018.

Seven new companies feature in the 2020 Tesco incubator programme, along with three from last year's round. Plant-based confectioner Buttermilk, condiments business Dr Will's, frozen baker Northern Dough Co and meat-free alternative brand This make up the new incubator cohorts in food.

