Sagamore Spirit’s Distiller’s Select Manhattan Finish - Product Launch

Sagamore Spirit's Distiller's Select Manhattan Finish

Category - Spirits, whiskey, US, rye, 51.5% abv

Available - From next month

Location - The US, available nation-wide

Price - SRP of US$69.99 per 75cl bottle

Sagamore Spirit has kicked off a new limited edition line of whiskeys with an expression produced specifically to be used in a Manhattan cocktail.

Sagamore Spirit Distiller's Select Manhattan Finish is the first release in the Baltimore-based company's 'Distiller's Select' series. The expression, which will be available in an unspecified number of units, comprises a blend of straight rye whiskey that has been finished in cherry brandy, vermouth and bitters barrels.

"The [Manhattan Finish] process started with breaking down the flavours of a Manhattan cocktail and then building them back up again," said Sagamore president Brian Treacy. "Our distilling team spent weeks testing different combinations of our straight rye whiskey ... to find just the right blend."

In April, Sagamore teamed up with Sierra Nevada Brewing Co to launch Select Rye Ale Barrel Finish, a rye whiskey aged in both whiskey and beer casks.

Why spirits brand owners should embrace the cross-category trend - Click here for a just-drinks comment