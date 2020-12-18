News

Ryan Reynolds promises "this is not a gin ad" in Diageo's new Aviation Gin spot - video

18 December 2020

Ryan Reynolds has fronted a new advert for Diageo's Aviation Gin that also promotes the actor's latest children's movie.

The commercial, which copies the irreverent tone of Reynolds' previous ads for the gin brand, pretends to be for The Croods: A New Age, which had a theatrical release in the US on 25 November. However, Reynolds manages to bring Aviation into the ad while assuring viewers "this is not a gin ad".

Diageo agreed to buy Aviation Gin owner Davos Brands in August. Reynolds is a stakeholder in Aviation Gin is to retain an ongoing ownership interest in the brand. Part of the success for the brand has been down to Reynolds' idiosyncratic marketing for the brand in which he plays a version of himself.

Reynolds, who is the lead in the Deadpool film franchise, is not the only Hollywood star on Diageo's payroll. The company bought George Clooney's Tequila brand Casamigos in 2017.

Diageo pays US$610m to harness Ryan Reynolds' content superpowers - Click here for a just-drinks comment

