Russian Standard Vodka moves into US cruise liners

Roust has launched its Russian Standard Vodka aboard several US cruise ships as it looks to expand its Travel Retail presence in the cruise sector.

Russian Standard is now available across Norwegian Cruise Line's fleet

The company said today that the vodka is already available aboard cruise ships in the Nordics and Baltics. Russian Standard has now launched on two US fleets - Norwegian Cruise Line and Celebrity Cruises (part of the Royal Caribbean Group).

Roust said: "With 17 liners in the Norwegian fleet and ten in the Celebrity fleet, sailing to destinations such as Alaska, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Transatlantic and South America, this will greatly increase the distribution of Russian Standard Vodka and amplify the brand's presence in front of an audience of US travellers."

Interbrands USA is Roust's partner for the cruise lines in US.

Last month, Roust took its Russian Standard Original vodka brand to the Indian market.

Why consumers are demanding more experiential marketing activations - Consumer Trends