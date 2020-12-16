Roust Group's Siberian Troika vodka - Product Launch - Vodka in Russia data

Roust Group's Siberian Troika vodka

Siberian Troika is the latest brand to join Roust Group's vodka portfolio

Category - Spirits, vodka

Available - From this month

Location - Russia, available in the off-premise channel in Siberia

Price - Not specified, positioned in the "mid-price segment"

Russian Standard vodka brand owner Roust Group has added a new mark to its spirits portfolio.

Siberian Troika, which will be mid-priced, launches this month in multiple retailers across Russia's Siberian region. Produced at Roust's Siberian Distillery near the city of Novosibirsk, the vodka is distilled from wheat grown in the region and uses water from the nearby Altai Mountains.

The bottle, which will be available in a 0.5-litre format, plays on Siberia's relationship with snow and features a small bell around the neck.

"The Siberian Distillery is one of the most modern vodka distilleries in Russia and the birthplace of the … Talka brand - which is one of the best-selling vodkas in the country," said the facility's director, Vasily Zyranov. "We are confident that Siberian Troika will also be a great success among millions of consumers."

According to Roust, the middle price segment in Russia accounts for 37% of the overall vodka category in the country.

As well as Russian Standard, Roust also owns the Polish vodka brand, Zubrowka.

Vodka in Russia - Volume Trends 2015-2024 Source: GlobalData

In volume terms, Russia is the world's largest vodka market by far, selling almost 30% more nine-litre cases than The US, in second place. According to GlobalData, vodka volumes between 2015 and 2019 in the country fell from 126m cases per year to 92.5m – a Compound Annual Growth Rate of -6%. GlobalData predicts, however, that the category has hit the bottom for the time being, with volumes expected to increase to 105.8m cases in 2024, representing a CAGR over the ten-year period of -1.7%.

