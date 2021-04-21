Rockstar Spirits' Cherry Bomb spiced rum - Product Launch

Rockstar Spirits' Cherry Bomb spiced rum

The Cherry Bomb launches in the UK this month

Category - Spirits, rum, spiced, flavoured, 57% abv

Available - From late May

Location - Available in the UK off-premise and through online e-tailers

Price - SRP of GBP32 (US$44.50) per 70cl bottle

Rockstar Spirits has returned to its Panamanian rum distiller partner for the latest flavoured addition to its spiced rum stable.

The Cherry Bomb, which hits the UK next month, joins The Banana Bomb in Rockstar's 'The Bomb Series' of flavoured spiced rums. Having spent two years in ex-Bourbon casks, the 57% abv rum is flavoured with cherries, almonds and spices.

The liquid has been sourced from an unnamed distillery in Panama. UK-based Rockstar uses rum from Guyana's Diamond Distillery for its The Grenade and Capt'n Webb's Two Swallows brands.

"Rum and spiced rum, in particular, is really an exciting place to be at the moment," said founder & CEO Tom Hurst. "There is a genuine interest in rum as a whole, and Rockstar Spirits looks to be a sustainable, forward-thinking brand."

Earlier this month, compatriot Distil unveiled RedLeg Tropical Rum, a flavoured spiced rum from the Caribbean.

Why copying gin's template for growth risks doing rum a grave disservice - Click here for a just-drinks comment