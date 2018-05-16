Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal features in two cocktails on the Delightful Drinks channel

Remy Cointreau's Cognac unit has announced a tie-up with a drinks channel in the UK, as it looks to drive the mixability of its Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal Cognac.

The company said today that it has partnered with UK cocktail channel Delightful Drinks. Rémy Martin's 1738 Accord Royal will feature in two Cognac cocktail films, distributed across the Delightful Drinks social media network.

"We are excited to be partnering with Delightful Drinks to produce and distribute videos around these ... summer serves," said Jack Charlton, Rémy Martin brand ambassador for the UK. "Delightful Media knows how to cultivate and nurture great content that showcases our product."

Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, which was launched in 2015, sits between the brand's VSOP and XO Cognac expressions.

In fiscal-2018 results, the House of Remy Martin division, effectively the company's Cognac business, saw its sales growth return to double-digits.