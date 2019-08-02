Remy Cointreau's St-Remy limited-edition Cask Finish Collection - Product Launch

Remy Cointreau's St-Remy limited-edition Cask Finish Collection

Remy Cointreau's new St-Remy releases are an attempt to show the different flavours of brandy

Category - Spirits, cask finish, brandy

Available - From September

Location - Dubai Airport's GTR channel, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario in Canada and the global market for the Cabernet Sauvignon cask finish

Price - SRP of US$28

Remy Cointreau's St-Remy unit has added three new spirits to its limited-edition Cask Finish Collection. The first expression has been finished in Barbados dark rum casks, the second in Islay Scotch whisky casks and the third in Cabernet Sauvignon casks.

The rum cask expression will be launched in Canada's Ontario province. The Islay Scotch whisky cask finish will debut in Dubai GTR market. The Cabernet-Sauvignon cask finish will roll out to a global market in September.

According to Remy Cointreau, each expression is a "unique tasting experience and a distinctive exploration into the encounter between French brandies and wood".

