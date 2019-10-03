Remy Cointreau's Mount Gay The Master Blender Collection - Pot Still - Product Launch

Remy Cointreau's Mount Gay The Master Blender Collection - Pot Still

Category - Spirits, rum, cask strength 48% abv

Available - From this month

Location - Available worldwide, limited to 4,920 units

Price - In the US, SRP of US$170

Remy Cointreau has added a second limited-edition iteration to the Master Blender Collection series of Mount Gay rum bottlings.

With just under 5,000 units available worldwide, Pot Still contains liquid that has been distilled in double retort pot stills. The no-age-statement expression has spent six months in virgin ex-whiskey casks, according to the company.

The US will receive 1,002 units.

Earlier this year, the Mount Gay distillery in St Lucy on the island of Barbados was hit by a fire. The company reported the news on social media, adding that nobody had been injured and the fire was quickly extinguished.

