Remy Cointreau's Bruichladdich Octomore 10s series - Product Launch

Remy Cointreau's Bruichladdich Octomore 10s series

Category - Spirits, Scotch, single malt, abv ranging from 56.95 to 63.5%

Remy Cointreau has released the latest series of single malts from its Octomore line of the Bruichladdich Scotch whisky brand.

The 10s Series, which was matured and bottled at the Bruichladdich distillery on Islay, comprises a four-strong range:

10.1 - Matured for five years in ex- American oak casks, 59.8% abv

10.2 - Aged for eight years, four in first-fill ex-American oak and four in third-fill French oak casks, 56.9% abv. Available only in the Global Travel Retail channel

10.3 - Matured for six years in ex- American oak casks, 61.3% abv

10.4 - Aged for three years in Limousin oak casks subjected to a "high toast", 63.5% abv. Available from January

The 10.4 is the youngest Octomore expression to be made publicly available, said Remy Cointreau. While the iteration won't be released until early next year, the other three are available from specialist retailers this month.

In 2017, Remy Cointreau released Octomore's The 8's Series, which comprised four eight-year-old expressions.

