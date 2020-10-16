News

Remy Cointreau re-enters Champagne with J de Telmont purchase

16 October 2020

Remy Cointreau has secured majority control of Epernay-based J de Telmont, marking the group's return to Champagne.

Along with the J de Telmont brand, Remy Cointreau will have majority ownership of the companys current inventory, as well as production and property assets

Along with the J de Telmont brand, Remy Cointreau will have majority ownership of the company's current inventory, as well as production and property assets

Four months after opening negotiations with the privately-held Champagne house, Remy today confirmed the closure of a deal. The transaction, for an undisclosed stake size or fee, comes nine years after the group's Champagne exit.

Remy divested it Champagne operations, which included the Piper-Heidsieck and Charles Heidsieck brands, to Societe Europeenne de Participations Industrielles in 2011.

As part of the deal, Ludovic du Plessis, Remy's former global executive director for Remy's Louis XIII Cognac brand, will head up J de Telmont. Elsewhere, fourth-generation family member Bertrand Lhopital continues in his production capacity with the Champagne house.

"Our ambition is to develop the J de Telmont brand, particularly outside France, while … stepping up the focus on organic/biodynamic agriculture at a time when only 3% of Champagne vineyards are certified for organic production," said du Plessis today.

Lhopital added: "The arrival of Remy Cointreau … adds a new dimension to the quest for excellence that has been our family's guiding light for several generations."

Founded in 1912, J de Telmont is working towards attaining 'HVE3' - High Environmental Value - status for all of its vineyards by next year.

Why France's wine industry should look beyond COVID-19 for the source of its woes - Click here for a just-drinks comment

Sectors: Mergers & acquisitions, Wine

Companies: Remy Cointreau

