Remy Cointreau looks to up Cognac production footprint with JR Brillet purchase talks

Remy Cointreau has opened talks to acquire most of the operations of the JR Brillet Cognac house.

Remy Cointreau hopes to complete a deal with JR Brillet by the end of this year

The group, which owns the Remy Martin Cognac brand, confirmed late yesterday that it has entered "exclusive negotiations" with the Brillet family in the French region. The discussions regard Brillet's stock of eaux-de-vie and part of the family-owned producer's vineyard footprint.

Brillet also produces a Cognac-based pear liqueur, Belle de Brillet.

"The acquisition of Maison JR Brillet will represent, for Remy Cointreau, the opportunity to integrate spirits with genuine development potential into its portfolio and to increase, over time, the value of an inventory of eaux-de-vie and vineyards of the highest quality," the company said in a short statement. A spokesperson for the company declined to provide further details when contacted by just-drinks today.

Should agreement be reached, a transaction is expected to complete towards the end of this year.

In full-year results for the 12 months to the end of March, reported last month, Remy Cointreau posted an 11.9% increase in Remy Martin Cognac sales, which came in at EUR850.2m (US$947.9m). For the first three months of 2019 - the company's fiscal fourth-quarter, Cognac accounted for almost 70% of Remy's total sales.

Why the spirits category should look backwards to move forwards - Click here for a just-drinks comment